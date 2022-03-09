How to watch the 2022 SEC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set to take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa from March 9-13.

Auburn enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Alabama won last year’s SEC Tournament, defeating LSU 80-79 in the championship game.

The first round, second round, and half of the quarterfinals will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The other half of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN or the SEC Network for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 SEC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Missouri, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, 12:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, 12:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN