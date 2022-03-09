 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the 2022 SEC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 SEC Tournament begins on March 9. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 13.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 01 SEC Women’s Tournament - Alabama v Vanderbilt Photo by Doug Buffington/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 SEC Tournament is set to take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa from March 9-13.

Auburn enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Alabama won last year’s SEC Tournament, defeating LSU 80-79 in the championship game.

The first round, second round, and half of the quarterfinals will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The other half of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game will air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN or the SEC Network for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 SEC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Missouri, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 11 Vanderbilt, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Florida vs. No. 8 Texas A&M, 12:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 LSU, 2:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 6 Alabama, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, 12:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 2:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 6:00 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 8:00 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 13 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

More From DraftKings Nation