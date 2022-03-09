How to watch the 2022 Southland Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Southland Conference Tournament is set to take place at the Merrell Center in Katy, TX, from March 9-12.

Nicholls enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Abilene Christian won last year’s Southland Conference Tournament, defeating Nicholls 79-45 in the championship game.

The first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the action, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Southland Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Incarnate World vs. No. 5 Houston Baptist, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 7 McNeese vs. No. 6 Northwestern State, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 3 New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Nicholls 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 2 Southeastern Louisiana, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2