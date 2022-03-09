How to watch the 2022 SWAC Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament is set to take place at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, AL, from March 9-12.

Alcorn State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Texas Southern won last year’s SWAC Tournament, defeating Prairie View A&M 80-61 in the championship game.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 SWAC Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 7 Grambling State vs. No. 2 Texas Southern, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 8 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 1 Alcorn State, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 6 Jackson State vs. No. 3 Southern, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 5 Alabama A&M vs. No. 4 Florida A&M, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU