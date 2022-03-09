Preview, picks, predictions for 2022 Pac-12 basketball tournament

The Pac-12 Tournament will get underway on Wednesday afternoon, and the conference championship is on Saturday night. Every game will be held from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We’ll be taking a look at some of the best teams in each conference, and providing picks and predictions for each conference tournament. Plenty of favorites will win, but we’ve got some sleepers to consider that might be able to pull off a big upset on the way to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s the bracket for the Pac-12 Conference Tournament with TV listings, dates and times.

The Arizona Wildcats are the top seed of the Pac-12 Tournament, and the oddsmakers on DraftKings Sportsbook agree they have the best chance to run through this event with a championship. The Wildcats rate as the No. 2 team overall in KenPom, and their top player is Bennedict Mathurin, who’s scoring 17.3 points per game.

The No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars are playing well right now, and they are one of five teams in the Pac-12 with an above .500 record in road games, which is obviously important in these events. The Cougars have the fifth best odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +3000. Michael Flowers is the team’s top scorer, averaging 14.2 points per game.

Dark Horse: Arizona State Sun Devils +5000

The Arizona State Sun Devils are the No. 8 seed in this tournament, but they have the longest winning streak in the conference. Arizona State won four games in a row to close out their regular season, and they are led by their defense, which rates inside the top 25 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. DJ Horne is team’s leading scorer with 12.2 points per game.