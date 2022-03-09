How to watch the 2022 Big Ten tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The top seed of the Big Ten Tournament was not decided until late in the final day of the regular season, and there should be a ton of competition for which program will run through this event with a conference title.

The tournament will be held March 9-13, and every game will be played from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

For the first three days of the tournament, you’ll need a specific subscription for the Big Ten Network. For the semifinals and championship game, a regular cable subscription that includes CBS will get you access.

If you don’t have a cable login to CBS for the live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament. You can also access through Paramount+ subscription, which has a one-month free trial available here.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6:00 p.m. ET, BTN

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota, 25 min. after Game 1, BTN

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11:30 a.m. ET, BTN

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Winner of Game 1, 25 min. after Game 3, BTN

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Iowa, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 2, 25 min. after Game 5, BTN

Friday, March 11

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 3, 11:30 a.m. ET, BTN

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Winner of Game 4, 25 min. after Quarterfinal 1, BTN

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. ET, BTN

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Purdue vs. Winner of Game 6, 25 min. after Quarterfinal 3, BTN

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 25 min. after Semifinal 1, CBS

Sunday, March 13

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS