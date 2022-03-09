How to watch the 2022 Mountain West Tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The Mountain West Conference Tournament is one of the few that gives one team home court advantage every year, as it’s played on-campus at UNLV in the Thomas and Mack Center. This year all 11 teams from the league will descend on Vegas, but several will have locked up a bid to the NCAA Tournament already.

The Mountain West Conference Tournament early rounds will be broadcast on both the Mountain West Network, which is online only, and CBS Sports Network. The final scheduled is for March 12 on CBS.

You can also live stream all CBSSN games via the CBS Sports app with a cable or streaming service login, or at CBSSports.com. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: #9 New Mexico vs. #8 Nevada, 2:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 2: #10 Air Force vs. #7 Utah State, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 3: #11 San Jose State vs. #6 Fresno State, 7:00 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Thursday, March 10

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 Boise State, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 5: #5 UNLV vs. #4 Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. #2 Colorado State, 9:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. #3 San Diego State, 11:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 12:00 a.m.ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6:00 p.m. ET, CBS