How to watch the 2022 Big East tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The Big East men’s basketball tournament returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday night as 11 teams will battle for supremacy and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament later this month.

The Providence Friars earned the regular season Big East title for the first time in program history. From top to bottom, the conference is relatively evenly matched, though so it’s not like Providence is just going to steamroll its way through the rest of the league and cut down the nets. The Friars (+500) aren’t even the favorites to win it all. Villanova (+150) and UConn (+330) both have better odds than the regular season title holders to win it all at MSG.

The entirety of the conference tournament can be seen on the Fox family of networks. The opening round through the semifinals can all be seen on FS1, while the championship game will air on Fox on Saturday night.

Live streaming the Big East Tournament on Fox and FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Xavier vs. No. 9 Butler, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: No. 7 St. John’s vs. No. 10 DePaul, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: No. 6 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9:30 ET, FS1

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Providence vs. Winner of Game 1, Noon ET, FS1

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Marquette, 2:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Villanova vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 UConn vs. Winner of Game 3, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Friday, March 11

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, March 12

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox