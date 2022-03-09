How to watch the 2022 Big 12 tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The regular season in the Big 12 saw teams tear each other apart, with the reigning national champions unable to claim an outright title.

But that will be rectified this week during the Big 12 tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears each earned a share of the regular season title, but only one will be able to hoist the tournament trophy and get the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Phillip’s 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tournament will take place in Kansas City and will kick off on Wednesday night and run through Saturday evening. The entire tournament can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.

f you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPNU,

Thursday, March 10,

Game 2: No. 4 Texas vs. TCU, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Game 3: No. 1 Kansas vs. Winner of game 1, 2 p.m., ESPN/2

Game 4: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN/2

Game 5: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:00 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 5 p.m., ESPN