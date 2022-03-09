How to watch the 2022 SEC tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The SEC stepped up this year and were more than just Kentucky carrying the conference. They had four teams finish the regular season in the Top 25 and three teams finish in the top-10. The conference tournament kicks off with two games on Wednesday, March 9 and runs until the championship game on Sunday, March 13.

Proving that they aren’t just a football school, Auburn finished with the best conference record going 15-3 in conference play. They were followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas which really makes you check the calendar and confirm that we indeed are not in football season. 14 teams are in the SEC and five of them finished with a 9-9 record in conference play so they just spent the back half of the season beating up on each other.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN, but you’ll need a cable login with access to both ESPN and the SEC Network. If you don’t have a cable login with those channels available, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9th

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 8:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Thursday, March 10th

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Winner of Game 1, 2:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 6:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 2, 8:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Friday, March 11th

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Saturday, March 12th

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, March 13th

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN