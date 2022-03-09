How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The Pac-12 conference tournament is about set to get underway. The first round will take place on Wednesday, March 9th with four opening-round matchups. The tournament continues until the championship game on Saturday, March 12th. All of the tournament games will air on the Pac-12 Network other than a quarterfinal game and a semifinal game that will air on FS1 and the championship game airing on Fox.

The entire Pac-12 Tournament will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and Fox platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on Fox. You can also live stream all Pac-12 games via the Pac-12 Now app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Pac-12, let’s just say you are not alone. But you can get a free trial from FuboTV or Sling TV to stream it if you choose, and for the FS1 and Fox games your cable provider should offer you a login for FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app.

The Pac-12 finished with three ranked teams in the Top 25. Arizona was a force to be reckoned with all season only dropping three games in the regular season. USC and UCLA didn’t fare as well but still lost only six games. Of the 12 teams in the conference, seven of them finished with a winning record against conference opponents which sets this conference tournament up to be really exciting.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

Wednesday, March 9th

Game 1: No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Stanford, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 12 California, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 10th

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 Arizona vs. Winner of Game 1, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Colorado vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 3, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 USC vs. Winner of Game 4, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Friday, March 11th

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, March 12th

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, 9:00 p.m. ET, FOX