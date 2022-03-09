Manchester City v. Sporting CP: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Manchester City will play host to Portuguese side Sporting CP in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Man City won the first leg with a huge 5-0 victory as they’ll look to close it down and advance to the quarterfinals at home. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, with a broadcast on Galavision and livestream options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Man City, the defending EPL champions and current league leaders, have been having a phenomenal season so far, with a 66 points and a record of 21-3-3. They finished at the top of Group A in the UCL group stages, and are off to a strong start against their first knockout opponents. Bernardo Silva bagged a first-half brace in the first leg, while Riyah Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling each netted one of their own to seal the 5-0 victory. They held Sporting to just three shots overall, with zero on frame, and a lowly 36 percent of possession.

Since the away goals rule was abolished last year, none of those goals they scored on the road will carry any extra weight, but that shouldn’t matter to the EPL giants who are in pursuit of their first-ever UCL title. They have the comfiest of cushions with a five-goal lead, while Sporting CP has a giant mountain to climb if they want to claw their way back into contention.

How to watch Manchester City v. Sporting CP

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Manchester City v. Sporting CP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester City: -700

Draw: +850

Sporting CP: +1500