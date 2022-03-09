Real Madrid v. PSG: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Real Madrid will play host to Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Round of 16 series in UEFA Champions League play. PSG is set to travel to Santiago Bernabeu for the match on March 9, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. If you’re around a television, you’ll be able to find the broadcast on CBS, Univision and TUDN. However, there will also be livestream options through Paramount+ and fuboTV.

PSG took an edge in the first leg as Kylian Mbappe found a goal in the last minute of stoppage time, giving the home side a win in the dying seconds of the game. PSG dominated Madrid on paper, outshooting them 21-3 overall, and 8-0 shots on frame.

Since the away goals rule was abolished by UEFA in all their competitions last year, PSG won’t have any weighted goals if they find the back of the net in Madrid on Wednesday. Real Madrid just needs to win by one if they want to send it into extra time, but if PSG can hold their opponents to a clean sheet or a draw at the very least, then they’ll be the ones advancing to the quarterfinals.

Some of the biggest names in the world are on the field when these two sides play, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria, to name a few on PSG’s side. Real Madrid boasts superstars like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, and Gareth Bale. Real Madrid is slightly favored to win the second leg, but anything can happen as both of these powerhouses go head-to-head for a second time in this Round of 16.

How to watch Real Madrid v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, UniMas, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Real Madrid v. Paris Saint-Germain odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Real Madrid: +160

Draw: +260

PSG: +165