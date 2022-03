Full results, scores, recaps for 2022 ACC Tournament

The ACC conference tournament typically features several tournament teams vying for better seeding but this is a down year for an otherwise loaded group. Only Duke and UNC appear to have solid footing when it comes to NCAA Tournament prospects, while Notre Dame, Miami and Wake Forest are angling to strengthen their case.

There are some potential surprise teams like Florida State and Syracuse, but this field looked a lot more promising in November than it does now.

ACC tournament 2022 scores: March 8th, 6:30 p.m.

Opening Round, March 8th

Boston College vs. Pitt: 2:00 p.m.

Final score: BC 66, Pitt 46

Odds: BC -2.5, Total 129

North Carolina State vs. Clemson: 4:30 p.m.

Final score: Clemson 70, NC State 64

Odds: Clemson -5.5, Total 142.5

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: 7:00 p.m.

Final score: Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 74

Odds: Louisville -1.5, Total 135

First Round, March 9th

Syracuse vs. Florida State: 12:00 p.m.

Final score: Syracuse 96, FSU 57

Odds: FSU -2

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: 2:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Wake Forest -10

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: 7:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Virginia Tech -5

Louisville vs. Virginia: 9:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Virginia -6

Quarterfinals, March 10th

Syracuse vs. Duke: 12:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Miami: 2:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Notre Dame: 7:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. North Carolina: 9:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Semifinals, March 11th

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

Final, March 12

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds: