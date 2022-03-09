Full results, scores, recaps for 2022 Big East Tournament

The Big East conference tournament appears to be a two-team race between Providence and Villanova, but this has typically been the competition where surprises are the norm.

UConn, Marquette, Seton Hall and Creighton have shown they are capable of creating havoc in this bracket. How many teams from the Big East end up going to the “Big Dance” will ultimately depend on the way this tournament plays out.

Big East tournament 2022 scores

Opening Round, March 9th

Butler vs. Xavier: 4:30 p.m.

Final score: Butler 89, Xavier 82 (OT)

Odds: Xavier -6.5, Total 132

DePaul vs. St. John’s: 7:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: St. John’s -4.5, Total 155

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall: 9:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Seton Hall -9.5, Total 142

Quarterfinals, March 10th

Butler vs. Providence: 12:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Creighton: 2:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Villanova: 7:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. UConn: 9:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Semifinals, March 11th

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

Final, March 12

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds: