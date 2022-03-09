Full results, scores, recaps for 2022 Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Conference Tournament might not feature the balance of previous editions but the top of this bracket is loaded with contenders.

Kansas and defending national champions Baylor headline the tournament, with Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa State all having the potential to make a title run.

While the top teams are expected to rise in what has been the best conference by power rating all season, there are still plenty of teams that can find their way into the final game and it wouldn’t be a shock in one of Division I’s deepest leagues.

Big 12 tournament 2022 scores

Opening Round, March 9

West Virginia vs. Kansas State: 7:00 p.m.

Final score: West Virginia 73, Kansas State 67

Quarterfinals, March 10

TCU vs. Texas: 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Kansas: 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Baylor: 7:00 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Final

