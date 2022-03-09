Full results, scores, recaps for 2022 Pac-12 Tournament

The Pac-12 conference tournament will feature a familiar names for fans at the top of the bracket. Arizona has emerged out of a rut to the vault to the top of the conference, followed by California powers USC and UCLA.

Oregon has not quite hit the heights it expected this season, but the Ducks remain a threat as an underdog. One of these four teams should eventually lift the conference tournament title, but remember and land the Pac-12 automatic bid, but remember Oregon State came out of nowhere to win it all last season.

Pac-12 tournament 2022 scores

Opening Round, March 9

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona State: 3:00 p.m.

Final score: Stanford 71, Arizona State 70

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Oregon: 5:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Oregon -8.5, Total 142

No. 10 Cal vs. No. 7 Washington State: 9:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Washington State -7.5, Total 125.5

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington: 11:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Washington -2.5, Total 140

Quarterfinals, March 10

Team vs. No. 1 Arizona: 3:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. No. 4 Colorado: 5:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. No. 2 UCLA: 9:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. No. 3 USC: 11:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Semifinals, March 11

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX:

Final score:

Odds:

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX:

Final score:

Odds:

Final, March 12

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds: