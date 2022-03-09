Full results, scores, recaps for 2022 SEC Tournament

The SEC has emerged as a basketball league despite the heavy emphasis on football, as the 2022 conference tournament will showcase. The league has as many as seven NCAA Tournament contenders, headlined by Auburn and Kentucky at the top. Those two programs have been highly successful but the rest of the conference is not far behind.

Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and Florida are all fighting for tournament position, and the conference bracket will be the place to do it.

SEC Tournament 2022 scores

Opening Round, March 9

Ole Miss vs. Missouri: 6:00 p.m.

Final score: Missouri 72, Ole Miss 60

Odds: Ole Miss -4, Total 130.5

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: 8:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds: Vanderbilt -9, 143.5

Second Round, March 10

Florida vs. Texas A&M: 12:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Missouri vs. LSU: 2:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: 6:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Alabama: 8:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Quarterfinals, March 11

Team vs. Auburn: 12:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Arkansas: 2:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Tennessee: 6:00 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Team vs. Kentucky: 8:30 p.m.

Final score:

Odds:

Semifinals, March 12

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds:

Final, March 13

XXXXXXXX vs. XXXXXXX: Time, Date

Final score:

Odds: