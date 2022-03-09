NBA prospects to watch in 2022 Big East conference tournament

The Big East conference tournament is no longer what is used to be but the bracket still features strong teams capable of making noise in March Madness. The conference is also starting to produce NBA talent, and this bracket typically helps players improve their stock. Here are three NBA prospects worth keeping an eye on in the Big East conference tournament.

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s Red Storm

Champagnie is a dynamic presence on an otherwise bad team. St. John’s likely needs to win this whole thing to make the “Big Dance”, which is actually good for the star guard. Champagnie can score with the best of them, but his ability to create for others and be efficient will ultimately determine what his NBA stock looks like. A run in the Big East tournament could be the difference between a late first-round and mid second-round grade.

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall Pirates

The Pirates are somewhat on the bubble as well, and Rhoden needs to have a good tournament. The guard doesn’t quite have the size to make him a true perimeter flex player, but his toughness and ability to get to the basket are nice tools. If Rhoden can carry the Pirates deep in this tournament, he’ll make an impression on NBA scouts despite his age and size limitations.

Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats

Another prospect who will deal with the age question, Gillespie has one big thing going for him; three-point shooting. There’s no such thing as too much perimeter shooting in the NBA, which means Gillespie can latch on as a backup guard with ease. He’ll be able to earn more minutes if he can show some potential as an all-around scorer and creator but the three-point shot is a good place to start. The Wildcats are gaining more respect when it comes to producing NBA players, so that’ll also help the veteran point guard.