Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 9

We have a massive 12-game schedule in the NBA on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 assists (+105)

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and need a win the worst way tonight against the Detroit Pistons. For the Bulls to snap out of this post All-Star break swoon, they need their stars in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to carry them.

Since returning from the All-Star break on Feb. 24, DeRozan is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game (six games). The All-Star small forward will need to not only score tonight, but also get his teammates involved. DeRozan has dished out more than 5.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games and had two other games with five assists.

Terance Mann over 20.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-105)

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to snap their two-game losing streak tonight against the Washington Wizards. One player who will be an integral part in tonight’s contest will be Terance Mann.

Mann does a little bit of everything for the Clippers, which fits perfectly next to a point guard in Reggie Jackson. The 25-year-old’s rebounds and assists props are juiced to the moon, which got me thinking that we should try out his PRA. In his last 10 games, Mann is averaging 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. If you add those stats up, you get 23.6. He has gone over 20.5 points, rebounds, and assists in six out of his last 10 games.

Marcus Smart over 12.5 points (-115)

The veteran point guard has stepped up in the scoring department recently for the Celtics, which has helped them move up the standings. Smart will be looked upon to score against the Charlotte Hornets tonight, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set.

In two games against Charlotte this season, Smart is averaging 14.5 points a game on 43.5% shooting from the field. The 28-year-old point guard has scored more than 12.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games.

