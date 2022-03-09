NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 9

The NBA has a packed Wednesday night slate with 12 games happening across the league. This opens up a whole slew of options when building your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, $4,900

The Jazz will be going up against a decimated Portland Trail Blazers team tonight, likely running rampant on both ends of the court. Jordan Clarkson has averaged 25.5 DraftKings fantasy points this season, and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year should have a great opportunity to put in a big performance tonight. He played 30 minutes against the Mavericks on Monday and brought in 24.75 DKFP with 19 pints and three rebounds.

At a $4,900 price tag ahead of tonight’s game, Clarkson should be an easy way to bring in double-digit points without eating much into your salary cap.

Landry Shamet, Phoenix Suns, $4,400

Shamet has found himself in the starting lineup through the last four straight games with Devin Booker (COVID-19) out of commission for the time being. He’s averaged 31 minutes and 23.7 DKFP per game through that time, making him a solid value option. He put up a season-high 21 points in the win over the Magic last night, and while the Miami Heat are a much different team than their in-state counterparts, expect Shamet to see plenty of minutes and bring in a decent score.

His price tag will likely continue to go up, as he was marked at $3,000 only six games ago. Grab him as a value pick while you can, because he might break through that $5k mark very soon.

Guillermo Hernangomez, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,000

Willy’s stock has been rising over the last few games, as he’s averaged 24.7 minutes and 28 DKFP through his last three games, making him a solid option as a value pick as long as he keeps putting in those types of performances. Of course, he’ll likely see enough playing time to make him a worthy fantasy add as long as he keeps putting up those kinds of numbers also. He’s scored double digit points and grabbed nine rebounds in two of those three games, while putting up eight points and eight rebounds in their loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

If you’re in need of an extra boost from a big man but don’t want to spend a huge chunk of your salary cap, consider putting Hernangomez in your lineup ahead of tonight’s contest against the Orlando Magic at home.