How the public is betting NBA games on Wednesday, March 9th

It’s a whopping 12-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, which means bettors have plenty of options to choose from on the hardwood. Here’s how the public is attacking today’s NBA action, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 9

The Spurs, Trail Blazers and Suns are getting most of the spread bets despite being underdogs. San Antonio’s splits should shift to Toronto once Fred VanVleet’s active status becomes widespread, while Phoenix gets Devin Booker back. Portland’s spread is +17, which is too high for most bettors. All the other spread action is going to the favorites.

There are only two games where the under is getting more action; Lakers-Rockets and Nuggets-Kings. Those totals are both above 230, so that’s likely one of the reasons pushing bettors toward the under. One total, Timberwolves-Thunder, is off the board likely due to injury uncertainty for Minnesota.

The only moneyline underdog getting more bets than the favorite is San Antonio, and even that is a 51-49 split. There are big wagers coming in on longshots like Portland and OKC in hopes of striking it rich, so we’ll see how those games go.

