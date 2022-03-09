Most popular NBA player prop bets for Wednesday, March 9th

With 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, bettors are going to have plenty of player props to choose from. Here are the most popular wagers of the day when it comes to player props, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 9

DeMar DeRozan and RJ Barrett are studs, but it’s a bit surprising to see bettors in on DeRozan’s rebounding prop rather than his points number. That’s likely because of Nikola Vucevic’s injury status, but DeRozan is still a good bet to score. Barrett has been doing everything for the Knicks of late, so bettors will want to back him even if the team is not performing well.

With Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes both out, bettors like Marvin Bagley and Cade Cunningham to fill up the stat sheet. Bettors are also like Marcus Smart to make an impact against a Hornets team coming off a tough loss Tuesday.

