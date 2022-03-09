NBA same game parlays to consider for Wednesday, March 9

There are 12 games in the NBA Wednesday, which opens up a tremendous amount of possibilities for bettors. With this many games, there are bound to be some one-sided matchups. A great way to improve odds on these otherwise lopsided contests is to do a same game parlay. Here’s three we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+155)

DeMar DeRozan 20+ points

Zach LaVine 3+ 3-pointers

Bulls ML vs. Pistons

LaVine has hit three or more triples in each of the last three games. DeRozan has dropped off a bit from his scoring streak, but is still averaging 23.0 points per game in the last four contests. The Pistons have played well recently, so the moneyline play on Chicago might be the most shaky part of this parlay.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+135)

Jayson Tatum 25+ points

LaMelo Ball 2+ 3-pointers

Celtics ML vs. Hornets

Tatum has been on fire of late, so him getting to 25 points should be easy. Ball has hit at least two triples in five of his last six games, with the lone exception being a game he played eight total minutes in. The Celtics have won three straight, while the Hornets are coming off a tough loss Tuesday. Back Boston to keep a good thing going here.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+310)

Luka Doncic triple-double

Dorian Finney-Smith 1+ 3-pointers

Mavericks ML vs. Knicks

Doncic’s last triple-double was a month ago, but this is the opponent for him to rack up the stats. He came an assist short of a triple-double against the Warriors last week, so the numbers are going to be there or at least close to there. The Mavericks are on fire, winning their last five. The Knicks have won two straight but are 3-7 in their last 10. Finney-Smith has hit at least one three in eight straight games.

