Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will go on the road tonight to play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. In their last matchup on Feb. 2, the Celtics defeated the Hornets 113-107 at TD Garden. Marcus Smart had 22 points and six assists for Boston, while Ball went off for 38 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The Celtics are seven-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5.

Celtics vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -7

The Celtics enter tonight’s contest on a three-game winning streak after they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 126-120 last weekend. Tatum had a career-high 54 points in the win and has helped the Celtics move up the Eastern Conference standings. During their three-game win streak, Boston is averaging 117.6 points per game and defeating opponents by an average of 9.3 points per game.

Boston has won 14 out of their last 16 games this season and 11-6 against the spread when they are the road favorite. Overall, the Celtics are 17-14-1 ATS on the road this season. As for Charlotte, they had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 132-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets’ perimeter defense was non-existent as they allowed the Nets to shoot 56.1% from the field and 51.4% from three-point range. Charlotte is 4-12 in their last 16 games and 2-9 in their last 11 home games. The Hornets are 10-7-1 ATS as the home underdog, but also 3-8-1 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

In their three matchups this season, the total points scored were 269, 213, and 220. The total has gone over in seven of the Celtics’ last eight games and over in five-straight games. As for the Hornets, they are 8-9-1 this season when it comes to the over. Boston is averaging 116 points per game in their last 10 games, while Charlotte allowing 117 points per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.