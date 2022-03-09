Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Heat on Wednesday

In their first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns will wrap up a three-game road trip against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. In their last meeting on Jan. 9, the Heat defeated the Suns 123-100 in Phoenix. Tyler Herro had 33 points off the bench in the 20-plus blowout win. The Heat are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.5.

Suns vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7.5

The Suns picked up a hard-fought 102-99 win over the Orlando Magic Tuesday night after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last weekend. Phoenix has won of the best road records in the NBA at 24-6 and won 13 out of their last 15 games on the road. The Suns are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games, but 4-3 ATS as the road underdog this season. However, they are 4-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Heat have won three-straight games after defeating the Houston Rockets 123-106 Monday night. With the win, Miami has also won four-straight games at home. The Heat are averaging 116.7 points per game during their win streak and defeating opponents by 12.7 points per game. The Heat have thrived at home this season, sporting a record of 23-7, which holds weight in this game. Miami is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and 13-13 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

When these two teams played earlier this season, the total points scored were 223. The total has gone over in nine of the Suns’ last 13 games. The Heat are 14-12 this season as home favorites when it comes to the over.

