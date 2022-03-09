Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Bucks on Wednesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will wrap-up their three-game road trip tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. In the last meeting on Jan. 17, Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 121-114 thanks to 30 points and 11 assists from Young. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 34 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 239.5.

Hawks vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

The Hawks had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Pistons on Monday in a three-point overtime loss. Atlanta has not fared well on the road this season with a record of 12-20. Additionally, the Hawks have lost three out of their last four road games, with their lone win coming against the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight road games and 2-4 ATS in its last six games. The Hawks are also 6-14 ATS this season when listed as road underdogs. As for the Bucks, they have won five consecutive games heading into tonight’s game. Milwaukee is averaging 128.4 points per game and is 4-1 ATS in a five-game stretch. However, the Bucks are 11-20 ATS when home favorites this season and 3-8 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 239.5

In their last two meetings this season, the total points scored were 220 and 235. The Hawks are 10-10 when it comes to overs as road underdogs this season. However, the Bucks are 18-13 when it comes to overs as home favorites. The total has gone over in six of Milwaukee’s last seven home games.

