Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Rockets on Wednesday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will try to get back into the win column tonight against Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets.

In their last matchup on Dec. 28, the Lakers defeated the Rockets 132-123, behind triple-doubles from James and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.

Lakers vs. Rockets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

The Lakers have dropped four out of their last five games after losing 117-110 to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week. Los Angeles did not have James for that game, who was out with left knee soreness. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game, but it would be a surprise if he missed it.

The Lakers have lost eight-straight road games by an average of 7.7 points per game. Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games and 4-7 ATS when it is the road favorite this season.

The Rockets have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 17-point loss to the Miami Heat Monday night. Houston has not played well on the home this season with a record of 9-21. The Rockets will hope to have Wood back in the lineup after he missed their last game with an illness. Houston is 1-9 in its last 10 games and 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games. Neither team has played well as of late, but the Lakers need this win more than the Rockets at this point of the season.

Over/Under: Under 234

In their three meetings this season, the total points scored were 180, 236, and 255. The total has gone under in five of the Lakers’ last seven games. Meanwhile, the total has gone under in five of the Rockets’ last seven games.

