Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The New York Knicks (27-38) will take on the red-hot Dallas Mavericks (40-25) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Knicks are just 3-7 in their last 10, recently snapping a seven-game losing skid with back-to-back wins over the Clippers and the Kings. The Mavs have won their last five, with a big 111-103 win over Utah as they now sit just half a game behind the fourth-place Jazz.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Mavericks favored by 8.5 points at home, with moneyline odds at -400. The Knicks ML odds come in at +300, with the game’s point total set at 216.

Knicks vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -8.5 (-115)

Dallas has been on fire recently, as Luka Doncic has been putting up huge numbers. He just logged two straight double-doubles, with 41 points and 10 rebounds against the Warriors followed by 35 points and 16 rebounds against the Jazz on Monday. He’s averaged 33.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in his last four games while shooting 50.5 percent from the field in that span, helping lift the Mavs to a five-game winning streak.

The Knicks will have to step up their defense if they want to beat Dallas, especially at home where they’re 23-11 on the season. New York will be missing a whole slew of players, potentially including Mitchell Robinson, who’s listed as questionable with an illness. Quentin Grimes (knee), Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder), Derrick Rose (ankle), and Obi Toppin (hamstring) have all been ruled out ahead of tonight’s game.

I expect the Mavericks to dominate both ends of the court at home and pull off a double-digit win, covering the spread in the process.

Over/Under: Under 216 (-110)

The Knicks have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games, but given their extensive list of injuries and how well the Mavericks’ defense has been playing, the home side should be able to hold them to a relatively low score. The Mavs have only gone over the total twice in their last five, topping out at 122 points in that stretch.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.