Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) will pay a visit to the Utah Jazz (40-24) on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Jazz are sitting just half a game ahead of the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks as the playoff picture tightens up, so they’ll be looking for a win tonight to keep that home-court advantage intact. Portland, riddled with injuries and basically a shell of the team it’s supposed to be, is riding a five-game losing skid. The Blazers most recently lost a pair of games on the road against the Timberwolves.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are favored by a massive 18.5 points, with moneyline odds coming in at -2500. The Blazers ML odds sit at +1200 while the point total is set at 221.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -18.5 (-105)

18 points seems like a lot at first glance, but given how beat up the Trail Blazers are right now, it makes perfect sense. Portland’s injury list is fairly extensive, with Damian Lillard (abdomen), Nassir Little (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Joe Ingles (knee), Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), and Justise Winslow (Achilles) all ruled out for tonight’s game. On top of that, Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable with a quad injury and will be a game-time decision.

Who does that leave, really? Portland’s available roster doesn’t have any real consistent scoring threats, and it leaves its defense wide open for punishment. Throughout this five-game losing streak, the Trail Blazers allowed an average of 127 points to their opponents, while averaging only 95.8 points themselves. They’ve only scored over 100 once in that span, while losing by an average margin of 31.2 points.

Simply put, the Blazers just aren’t good enough right now to keep up with the Jazz, who boast the NBA’s top-rated offense this season. Utah will also be eager to get a win in the books with both Dallas and Denver hot on the trail for that home-court advantage in the Western conference. Take Utah to easily win and cover this game.

Over/Under: Under 221.5 (-110)

The Blazers likely won’t help push the total over 221, given their average score over the last five games. The Jazz play at a slower pace (ranked 22nd in the league this season) and will likely empty their bench early in the second half when they have a comfortable cushion. Take the under in this one as the Jazz will most likely pull their foot off the gas at a certain point.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.