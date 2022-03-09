Pac-12 First Round preview for Wednesday, March 9

The Pac-12 Tournament is set to get underway on Wednesday, March 9th with four first-round matchups. The first matchup will be between Stanford and Arizona State and will tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. This is followed by matchups between Oregon and Oregon State at 5:30 p.m. ET and California and Washington State at 9:00 p.m. ET. The final matchup of the first night will be Utah taking on Washington at 11:30 p.m. ET. All first-round games will be airing on the Pac-12 Network.

The Pac-12 conference tournament will run from March 9 to March 12 with all of the games taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona State: 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Arizona State -3.5

Point Total: 128.5

Stanford finish a poor 8-12 in conference play in the regular season, but Arizona State was just ahead of them at 10-10. When these two teams played in the regular season, they split the two-game series with each team winning their home matchup. In a tale of two cities-esque ending the Cardinals lost the final five games of the regular season while the Sun Devils finished on a four-game win streak.

The pick: Arizona State -3.5

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Oregon: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Oregon -8.5

Point Total: 143

Oregon State finished dead last in conference play in the Pac-12 with an abysmal 1-19 record. They proceeded to lose their final 17 games of the regular season and it feels like they are heading into the conference tournament with negative momentum which isn’t even possible. The Ducks of Oregon didn’t really end the season on a high note as they finished 2-6 in their final eight games of the regular season. Still, two wins against the Beavers in the regular season should see them come away with a win in the first round.

The pick: Oregon -8.5

No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Washington State: 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Washington State -8

Point Total: 126

The Golden Bears went 5-15 against Pac-12 opponents in the regular season while Washington State finished 11-9 in conference play. Both matchups between these teams went the way of the Cougars. Another factor in favor of the Cougars is that they won their final three games of the regular season while Cal went 1-4 in their final five games.

The pick: Washington State -8

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Washington: 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Point Spread: Washington -1

Point Total: 141

Utah had a rough go of conference play in the regular season with a 4-16 record against Pac-12 opponents. Washington went 11-9 in conference play and won both matchups against Utah. After a rough three-game slate against Arizona, USC and UCLA, Washington finished the season 3-1 in their final four games. Washington as a one-point favorite seems super low, but it is March.

The pick: Washington -1

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.