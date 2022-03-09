Patriot League conference tournament championship game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

Only one conference tournament will take place on Wednesday night when the top-seeded Colgate Raiders take on the No. 2 seed Navy Midshipmen in the Patriot League title game.

This is a home game for Colgate from Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

No. 2 Navy: 21-10 record (12-6 conference), 168 NET, 180 KenPom

Navy reached the title game after beating American 71-64 and Boston University 85-80 in overtime at home. The Midshipmen are just outside the top 50 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, but their offense is rated outside the top 300. John Carter Jr. is the only player averaging more than nine points with 13.4 points per game.

No. 1 Colgate: 22-11 record (16-2 conference), 132 NET, 125 KenPom

Colgate is on a 14-game winning streak and will enter Wednesday night’s game with a 14-1 record at home. The Raiders beat Bucknell 96-68 and Lehigh 81-61 to get to this matchup. Colgate rates No. 85 in adjusted offensive efficiency, and their defense is just outside the top 200. Five players average more than 10 points per game, led by Nelly Cummings, who’s putting up 14.5 points per game.

How to watch the Patriot League championship

When: Wednesday, March 9th

Where: Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Odds for Patriot League Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colgate -6.5

Moneyline: Colgate -260, Navy +210

Total: 129

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Navy: +360

Colgate: -180

