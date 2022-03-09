How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the March 9th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

We are just three days removed from the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando and there will be plenty of fallout along with the company slowly beginning the march to Double or Nothing in late May. A few matches have been announced for tonight’s show with championship implications.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, March 9th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page successfully defended his title on Sunday, putting down Adam Cole with the Buckshot Lariat. It looked as if reDRagon interfere on Cole’s behalf until the Dark Order came out to help their friend Page. We’ll see what’s next for the champ as spring approaches.

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Bitt Baker, D.M.D. successfully defended her title against Thunder Rosa at Revolution but that was thanks to two well-time distractions by Rebel on the outside. Tonight, Rosa will turn around and face Leyla Hirsch in a No. 1 contender’s match where the winner will get a shot at Baker’s title next week in San Antonio.

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara showed off at Revolution when he performed a Spanish Fly off the ppv stage and through a pair of tables on the ramp. Just 72 hours after that crazy spot, Guevara will put his title on the line when defending against Scorpio Sky. Whoever wins that match will then have to deal with Wardlow, who earned himself a TNT title opportunity by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Speaking of Wardlow, he finally turned on MJF and helped CM Punk win the bloodbath that was the dog collar match on Sunday. We’re bound to get plenty of fallout from that match on tonight’s show.