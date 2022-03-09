Full list of odds for 2022 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament

The Big 12 Tournament will tip off when the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats get together on Wednesday night. This year’s tournament format needed to be adjusted with the Oklahoma State Cowboys being ineligible, and the champion will be crowned on Saturday night.

The two favorites are the co-Big 12 regular season champs with the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks and No. 2 Baylor Bears who are listed as co-favorites. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have the third best odds at +350, and the Texas Longhorns are getting +600 odds, followed by a bit of a drop off according to the oddsmakers.

Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Big 12 Conference Tournament odds

Baylor +200

Kansas +200

Texas Tech +350

Texas +600

TCU +2000

Oklahoma +3000

Iowa State +3500

West Virginia +7000

Kansas State +8000

