Full list of odds for 2022 Big East men’s basketball tournament

The Big East Tournament will get underway with three games on Wednesday to kick things off with the trophy being given out on Saturday night. Every game will be played from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Villanova Wildcats are the betting favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook with +150 odds as the No. 2 seed. Even though the Providence Friars are the top-seeded team in this event, they have the third best odds at +500 to win the conference tournament. The Georgetown Hoyas are the defending champs after making a magical run last season as the No. 8 seed, but they have +30000 odds to win it this season as they bring a 20-game losing streak to New York City.

Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Big East Conference Tournament Odds

Villanova +150

UConn +330

Providence +500

Marquette +800

Xavier +1400

Creighton +1400

Seton Hall +1600

St. John’s +2200

Butler +5000

DePaul +8000

Georgetown +30000

