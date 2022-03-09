Full list of odds for 2022 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament

The Pac-12 Tournament will get started with four games on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of action leading up to the championship game on Saturday night. Every game will be played from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oddsmakers suggest there’s more than a 50% chance the Arizona Wildcats to win this tournament as they’re getting -120 odds going in as the top seed. There’s a major drop off in odds following Arizona and the UCLA Bruins (+160), and every other team is getting +1000 odds or lower, so this is set up to be a two-team race.

Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pac-12 tournament odds

Arizona -120

UCLA +160

USC +1000

Oregon +1500

Washington State +3000

Colorado +4000

Arizona State +5000

Washington +20000

Stanford +20000

Utah +25000

Oregon State +50000

Cal +50000

