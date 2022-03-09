Full list of odds for 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament

The SEC Tournament will get underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday night, and the conference champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon. All games will take place from Amalie Arena in beautiful Tampa, Florida, right in the heart of downtown along The Riverwalk.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the No. 3 seed of the SEC Tournament, but they’re the betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +190 odds. The Auburn Tigers are the top-seeded team with the second best odds at +260. The defending champs of this event are the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they’re getting the sixth best price at +1500 coming in as the No. 6 seed.

Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SEC Tournament odds

Kentucky +190

Auburn +260

Tennessee +330

Arkansas +750

LSU +1000

Alabama +1500

Florida +4000

Mississippi State +5000

Texas A&M +7000

South Carolina +10000

Vanderbilt +25000

Ole Miss +50000

Missouri +50000

Georgia +50000

