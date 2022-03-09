Full list of odds for 2022 SEC men’s basketball tournament

The SEC Tournament will get underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday night, and the conference champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon. All games will take place from Amalie Arena in beautiful Tampa, Florida, right in the heart of downtown along The Riverwalk.
The Kentucky Wildcats are the No. 3 seed of the SEC Tournament, but they’re the betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with +190 odds. The Auburn Tigers are the top-seeded team with the second best odds at +260. The defending champs of this event are the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they’re getting the sixth best price at +1500 coming in as the No. 6 seed.
Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
SEC Tournament odds
Kentucky +190
Auburn +260
Tennessee +330
Arkansas +750
LSU +1000
Alabama +1500
Florida +4000
Mississippi State +5000
Texas A&M +7000
South Carolina +10000
Vanderbilt +25000
Ole Miss +50000
Missouri +50000
Georgia +50000
