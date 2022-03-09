Full list of odds for 2022 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

The Big Ten Tournament will get underway with a first-round doubleheader on Wednesday night. Every game will be played from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the champion crowned moments before the bracket is revealed Sunday.
The Purdue Boilermakers are the betting favorites to win the conference tournament at +185 odds despite entering as the No. 3 seed. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are the No. 4 seed, but oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a chance with the seventh-best odds at +1500. And it is no surprise to see Minnesota Golden Gophers are the biggest longshots with +50000 odds.
Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Big Ten Tournament Odds
Purdue +185
Illinois +380
Iowa +400
Wisconsin +800
Ohio State +1200
Michigan +1200
Rutgers +1500
Indiana +2500
Michigan State +2500
Maryland +10000
Northwestern +15000
Penn State +20000
Nebraska +40000
Minnesota +50000
