Full list of odds for 2022 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

The Big Ten Tournament will get underway with a first-round doubleheader on Wednesday night. Every game will be played from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with the champion crowned moments before the bracket is revealed Sunday.

The Purdue Boilermakers are the betting favorites to win the conference tournament at +185 odds despite entering as the No. 3 seed. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are the No. 4 seed, but oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a chance with the seventh-best odds at +1500. And it is no surprise to see Minnesota Golden Gophers are the biggest longshots with +50000 odds.

Here’s a list with the odds of every team in the field. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Big Ten Tournament Odds

Purdue +185

Illinois +380

Iowa +400

Wisconsin +800

Ohio State +1200

Michigan +1200

Rutgers +1500

Indiana +2500

Michigan State +2500

Maryland +10000

Northwestern +15000

Penn State +20000

Nebraska +40000

Minnesota +50000

