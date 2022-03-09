When is the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon

The Los Angeles Marathon is back in the Spring and is being held on Sunday, March 20th. In 2021, the marathon was held in the fall for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The times are still subject to change for the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon, but runners are scheduled to get started at 6:45 a.m. PT for the Elite Women. At 6:55, the Elite Men and the Full Field will embark on their lengthy journey called the “Stadium to the Stars.”

The race will begin at Dodger Stadium and it will weave through Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, Hollywood and other iconic Los Angeles iconic venues. The finish line of the race will be at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City. A full course map can be found here.

The last race was held on November 7th, 2021. John Korir won the men’s race with a time of 2:12:47. Natasha Cockram won the women’s race with a time of 2:33:16.

Markos Geneti set the men’s course record in 2011 with a time of 2:06:35. Askale Marachi set the women’s course record in 2019 with a time of 2:24:11.

If you are wanting to tune in to coverage of the race, you’re in luck! Media coverage of the race will reportedly extend worldwide from 6 am- 11 am PT. It will be locally broadcast on KTLA in Los Angeles. It will also be streamed on Facebook, KTLA.com, and on Youtube!