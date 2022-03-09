How to watch the 2022 PLAYERS Championship via live online stream

The 2022 PLAYERS Championship takes place this upcoming weekend from March 10th to the 13th. No offense to the tournaments over the next few weeks, but this is likely the biggest golf tournament before we get to the Masters in April. The PLAYERS Championship is held at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tee times for the first round of the PLAYERS Championship will start at 6:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 10th.

Live stream options for the PLAYERS Championship are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 PLAYERS Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

All times listed are ET.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

12 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

6:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course

12 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

12 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured groups coverage

12 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Featured holes

12 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

1 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 1

7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Main feed, covering action across the course

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 2

8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Marquee coverage, showing every shot from each player in the group

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured group coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 3

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured group coverage

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage

PGA Tour Live Stream 4

8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Featured holes

1 to 6 p.m.: Featured hole coverage