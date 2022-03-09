Pick against the spread, over/under for Nebraska-Northwestern on Wednesday

The Big Ten Tournament gets started on Wednesday with the Nebraska Cornhuskers entering playing their best basketball with three straight road wins as they prepare to face Northwestern in Indiana.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Northwestern Wildcats (-4, 143)

The Cornhuskers are playing at one of the fastest tempos in the country, ranked 23rd overall in total possessions per game with that number going to 13th in games away from home.

This should lead to a lot of clean possessions for Northwestern with the Wildcats turning the ball over on just 13.6% of their possessions, which ranks sixth in the country.

Even during Nebraska’s current win streak, mark of 105.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 302nd out of 358 DI teams, has remained unchanged and enter having allowed at least 70 points in 18 of their last 19 games.

During their current win streak, only eight teams are scoring more points on a per possession basis with point guard Alonzo Verge sparking it with at least 13 points in six straight games.

Northwestern averaged 82 points in the two meetings these teams had in February and with Nebraska’s improved offense and fast pace, the Big Ten Tournament will begin with a shoot out.

The Play: Nebraska vs Northwestern Total Over 143

