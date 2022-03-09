Todd McShay moves safety up in his post-Combine 2022 NFL mock draft, has trade late in first round

The 2022 NFL Combine is officially a wrap and pro days have begun. The draft evaluation process is never-ending, and from January to April it goes into overdrive. Now that the Combine is a wrap, the process moves onto pro days on campuses across the country.

With the Combine finished, we’ve got a host of mock drafts dropping for the 2022 NFL Draft. Teams are shuffling their draft boards and workout results, medical reports, and interviews at the Combine are moving players. ESPN’s Todd McShay dropped his latest mock draft on Wednesday, and it includes some notable movement.

McShay has stuck with Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the Jaguars in the No. 1 spot, but he has moved Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton up to the Lions at No. 2. He noted that the team’s work with Malik Willis suggests the team could consider a trade back to draft the Liberty QB, as no QB has been mocked higher than the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 in most mocks.

Willis is competing with Kenny Pickett to be the first QB off the board. McShay has the Commanders drafting Pickett at No. 11, the Steelers drafting Willis at No. 20, and the Falcons trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral at No. 29.

McShay included the one trade, but we know there will be plenty more. If someone can convince themselves one of the QBs is worth a grab this year, we’ll see movement. There’s a log-jam of great but not necessarily No. 2 pick talent so we’ll see if the Lions can convince anybody to make that move.

It’s also worth noting McShay’s mock draft comes just in time for the Seahawks wheeling and dealing. They traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos on Tuesday and acquired two first round picks as part of the deal. They were without a first this year due to the Jamal Adams trade, but they are now back with the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos.

Here’s a look at McShay’s top ten picks: