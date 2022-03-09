 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Netflix releases official trailer for Drive to Survive: Season 4

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen (NDL) Red Bull Racing, RB16B, Honda engine and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Team after winning the final race during the Grand Prix Formula One of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Irwen Song ATPImages/Getty Images

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner, and its return also means we get a new season of Drive to Survive! The fourth season of the popular Netflix series returns on Friday, March 11. Wednesday morning, Netflix posted the official trailer for the coming season.

The 2021 season featured a thrilling competition for the championship between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Nobody else was close to those two, but Hamilton and Verstappen waged a neck-and-neck battle all the way through the end of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen won the race on the final lap when he passed Hamilton after a controversial safety car restart in the closing moments of the race. The restart resulted in a restructuring of race control, replacing the race director, and amending the safety car rules.

Given all the drama of the 2021 season, it should make for another thrilling season of Drive to Survive and set up a much anticipated 2022 F1 season.

