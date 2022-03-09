How the 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals bracket is shaping up

The UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 will wrap up with the second leg of each series being played between this week and next week. Several teams have already moved on to the quarterfinals, sending their Round of 16 opponents home in the process.

The draw for the remaining knockout rounds will take place on March 18, when the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be set, as well as which side will be the “home” club in the final at Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

Let’s take a look at who’s already qualified for the quarterfinal round, which gets underway at the beginning of April.

Who has qualified for Champions League quarterfinals

The 2019 UEFA Champions League winners have qualified for the quarterfinals again, making it the second year in a row they’ve reached this stage. Last year, they were eliminated at this stage by Real Madrid with a 3-1 aggregate, but they’ll be looking for a better result this time as they aim for the semifinals.

The EPL giants dominated Group B this season, winning all six of their matches, finishing with 18 points and a huge +11 goal differential. They drew Inter Milan in the Round of 16, and got out to an early lead with a big 2-0 win in leg one on the road at San Siro. The return leg saw Liverpool hold Inter to a 1-0 win, giving the Reds a 2-1 aggregate win and a berth in the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich will look to reclaim the UCL title after winning the honors in 2020, but losing out last year as they were eliminated by PSG in the quarterfinals.

Munich won all six of their games in the group stage, finishing on top of Group E with 18 points and a tournament-best +19 goal differential. The Bundesliga leaders drew RB Salzburg in the Round of 16 and escaped the first leg in Salzburg with a 1-1 draw, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Kingsley Coman.

The second leg saw Munich just put on a clinic on their home ground, thrashing RB Salzburg with a 7-1 scoreline as Robert Lewandowski set the record for the fastest hat trick in UCL history, scoring the first three goals between the 12th and 23rd minutes. With a massive 8-2 aggregate score, Bayern Munich moves onto the quarterfinals and will await their opponent in the draw.