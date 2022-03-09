Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 9

We’ve got a fully packed NBA slate Wednesday with 12 games on the docket, featuring a doubleheader on ESPN with Suns-Heat and Trail Blazers-Jazz. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 9
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) OUT
With Nesmith out, look for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to continue taking most of the forward minutes for the Boston. The Celtics have been hot of late, so both Tatum and Brown are strong anchors for DFS lineups.
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) questionable
Vucevic’s status will impact Tristan Thompson, who likely tops out as a mid-level utility play in fantasy/DFS formats.
Isaiah Stewart (knee) OUT
Killian Hayes (groin) questionable
Stewart is out, which opens up more minutes for Jerami Grant in the frontcourt. If Hayes is out, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey would see more minutes.
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat
Devin Booker (protocols) will play
Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT
Update - Johnson has been ruled out, opening up more minutes for Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges on the perimeter in this game.
Update - There’s big news for the Suns; Booker will be back for Wednesday’s game. The guard automatically becomes a fantasy/DFS star, while elevating some of the rotation players around him.
There’s still no official word on either player, but the Suns did play a game Tuesday and could add more personnel to this report if players need to be rested.
Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable
Butler was downgraded to questionable, so there’s a chance he misses this game. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson would be expected to pick up the slack, and Victor Oladipo would also be a nice option even if he’s on a minutes limit.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable
Huerter is likely to go, which caps Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari on the perimeter. All three are still decent plays for the Hawks, who will look to launch from deep against Milwaukee.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Malik Monk (calf) probable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable
James was ruled out of the team’s last game, so he should be good to go here. Monk and Horton-Tucker are nice rotation players with some upside in fantasy/DFS contests.
Christian Wood (illness) questionable
Wood is the primary scorer for Houston, so Jalen Green would likely take on a bigger offensive workload if the forward is out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable
Taurean Prince (back) questionable
D’Angelo Russell (hamstring) questionable
The Timberwolves could be without Beverley, Edwards and Russell again. Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowall could be excellent options tonight depending on how these injuries play out.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) OUT
Update - Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, which likely gives CJ McCollum additional offensive opportunities. Herbert Jones will also likely get extended minutes with Ingram out.
Ingram was ruled out of New Orleans’ Tuesday game, so we’ll see if he can suit up Wednesday in an important game for the Pelicans.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable
The Magic are coming off a game Tuesday, so Suggs might be rested in this one. Cole Anthony would be the natural fantasy/DFS play if Suggs is ruled out.
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson (foot) probable
Brunson has been upgraded to probable, so he’s likely good to go and becomes a value option against a porous Knicks defense.
Cam Reddish (shoulder) OUT
Obi Toppin (hamstring) OUT
Nerlens Noel (foot) OUT
With Reddish and Toppin out, RJ Barrett is the star option here for the Knicks. The forward has been playing well of late, and now has little competition for minutes at his position.
Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs
Fred VanVleet (knee) will play
VanVleet will play. Even with some Raptors reporting shenanigans, the point guard ultimately only missed a handful of games. Gary Trent Jr. remains a nice value add since OG Anunoby is still out.
Devin Vassell (illness) available
Lonnie Walker (illness) available
Update - Both guys are good to play.
Both Spurs rotation players look to be in, although Vassell has more upside as a creator and perimeter scorer.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
Anfernee Simons (knee) questionable
Simons is the lone Blazers player worth rostering in fantasy/DFS contests, so there might not be any good options if he gets ruled out.
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
Will Barton (ankle) questionable
Barton is getting good minutes for Denver, so look for Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers and Monte Morris to absorb those if the starter gets ruled out with this injury.
Domantas Sabonis (suspension) OUT
Sabonis has been suspended for a game due to contact with an official. The league takes these incidents seriously, so the big man is out Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.