Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 9

We’ve got a fully packed NBA slate Wednesday with 12 games on the docket, featuring a doubleheader on ESPN with Suns-Heat and Trail Blazers-Jazz. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 9

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) OUT

With Nesmith out, look for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to continue taking most of the forward minutes for the Boston. The Celtics have been hot of late, so both Tatum and Brown are strong anchors for DFS lineups.

Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) questionable

Vucevic’s status will impact Tristan Thompson, who likely tops out as a mid-level utility play in fantasy/DFS formats.

Isaiah Stewart (knee) OUT

Killian Hayes (groin) questionable

Stewart is out, which opens up more minutes for Jerami Grant in the frontcourt. If Hayes is out, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey would see more minutes.

Devin Booker (protocols) will play

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Update - Johnson has been ruled out, opening up more minutes for Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges on the perimeter in this game.

Update - There’s big news for the Suns; Booker will be back for Wednesday’s game. The guard automatically becomes a fantasy/DFS star, while elevating some of the rotation players around him.

There’s still no official word on either player, but the Suns did play a game Tuesday and could add more personnel to this report if players need to be rested.

Jimmy Butler (illness) questionable

Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable

Butler was downgraded to questionable, so there’s a chance he misses this game. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson would be expected to pick up the slack, and Victor Oladipo would also be a nice option even if he’s on a minutes limit.

Kevin Huerter (shoulder) probable

Huerter is likely to go, which caps Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari on the perimeter. All three are still decent plays for the Hawks, who will look to launch from deep against Milwaukee.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Malik Monk (calf) probable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable

James was ruled out of the team’s last game, so he should be good to go here. Monk and Horton-Tucker are nice rotation players with some upside in fantasy/DFS contests.

Christian Wood (illness) questionable

Wood is the primary scorer for Houston, so Jalen Green would likely take on a bigger offensive workload if the forward is out.

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable

Taurean Prince (back) questionable

D’Angelo Russell (hamstring) questionable

The Timberwolves could be without Beverley, Edwards and Russell again. Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowall could be excellent options tonight depending on how these injuries play out.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) OUT

Update - Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game, which likely gives CJ McCollum additional offensive opportunities. Herbert Jones will also likely get extended minutes with Ingram out.

Ingram was ruled out of New Orleans’ Tuesday game, so we’ll see if he can suit up Wednesday in an important game for the Pelicans.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable

The Magic are coming off a game Tuesday, so Suggs might be rested in this one. Cole Anthony would be the natural fantasy/DFS play if Suggs is ruled out.

Jalen Brunson (foot) probable

Brunson has been upgraded to probable, so he’s likely good to go and becomes a value option against a porous Knicks defense.

Cam Reddish (shoulder) OUT

Obi Toppin (hamstring) OUT

Nerlens Noel (foot) OUT

With Reddish and Toppin out, RJ Barrett is the star option here for the Knicks. The forward has been playing well of late, and now has little competition for minutes at his position.

Fred VanVleet (knee) will play

VanVleet will play. Even with some Raptors reporting shenanigans, the point guard ultimately only missed a handful of games. Gary Trent Jr. remains a nice value add since OG Anunoby is still out.

Devin Vassell (illness) available

Lonnie Walker (illness) available

Update - Both guys are good to play.

Both Spurs rotation players look to be in, although Vassell has more upside as a creator and perimeter scorer.

Anfernee Simons (knee) questionable

Simons is the lone Blazers player worth rostering in fantasy/DFS contests, so there might not be any good options if he gets ruled out.

Will Barton (ankle) questionable

Barton is getting good minutes for Denver, so look for Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers and Monte Morris to absorb those if the starter gets ruled out with this injury.

Domantas Sabonis (suspension) OUT

Sabonis has been suspended for a game due to contact with an official. The league takes these incidents seriously, so the big man is out Wednesday against the Nuggets.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.