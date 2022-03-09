Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders

Update: Washington is paying Wentz’s full $28 million salary for this year, meaning he is the Commanders no-doubt starting quarterback in 2022.
The Washington Commanders might have their new starting quarterback after trading for Carson Wentz from the Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The trade package involves two third-round picks, but full details are yet to be divulged.
The Colts soured quickly on Wentz after trading a first-round pick for him from the Eagles last offseason. His play was up and down, but was also a big reason for them not making the playoffs. The Colts will be in the market for a new starter.
The writing was on the wall after Wentz put up awful numbers against the Jaguars in a must-win game in Week 17. He completed 58% of his passes for 185 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and lost a fumble in that ill-fated matchup.
When you look at Wentz’s overall numbers in 2021, they aren’t bad. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He should be an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke at the very least.