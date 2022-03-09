 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders

Washington gets their starter for the 2022 season after trade.

Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to the sidelines during the second quarter in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Update: Washington is paying Wentz’s full $28 million salary for this year, meaning he is the Commanders no-doubt starting quarterback in 2022.

The Washington Commanders might have their new starting quarterback after trading for Carson Wentz from the Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The trade package involves two third-round picks, but full details are yet to be divulged.

The Colts soured quickly on Wentz after trading a first-round pick for him from the Eagles last offseason. His play was up and down, but was also a big reason for them not making the playoffs. The Colts will be in the market for a new starter.

The writing was on the wall after Wentz put up awful numbers against the Jaguars in a must-win game in Week 17. He completed 58% of his passes for 185 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and lost a fumble in that ill-fated matchup.

When you look at Wentz’s overall numbers in 2021, they aren’t bad. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He should be an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke at the very least.

