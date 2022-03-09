Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders

Update: Washington is paying Wentz’s full $28 million salary for this year, meaning he is the Commanders no-doubt starting quarterback in 2022.

Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Carson Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.



From now on, it's Commander Carson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders might have their new starting quarterback after trading for Carson Wentz from the Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The trade package involves two third-round picks, but full details are yet to be divulged.

The Colts soured quickly on Wentz after trading a first-round pick for him from the Eagles last offseason. His play was up and down, but was also a big reason for them not making the playoffs. The Colts will be in the market for a new starter.

The writing was on the wall after Wentz put up awful numbers against the Jaguars in a must-win game in Week 17. He completed 58% of his passes for 185 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and lost a fumble in that ill-fated matchup.

When you look at Wentz’s overall numbers in 2021, they aren’t bad. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He should be an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke at the very least.