Fantasy fallout: Impact of Carson Wentz trade to Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have found their new starting quarterback as they acquired Carson Wentz in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Wentz now in Washington for next 2-3 years, the Commanders are hoping to make that climb back up through the NFC East this upcoming season. The veteran quarterback lasted one year with the Indianapolis Colts, where he had stretch of good and bad play.

However, the lasting memory that most football fans have of Wentz is the regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he did not play well. Below we’ll take a look at how Wentz’s arrival in Washington will affects things from a fantasy football angle.

Fantasy football analysis: Carson Wentz to Washington

For Wentz to be looked as a top-15 quarterback next season, he’ll have to get better with his decision making and make sure to feed his offensive weapons. The veteran quarterback will have wide receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson as a strong base.

All three guys have put some solid numbers with inconsistent quarterback play over the last couple of years and could be better if Wentz can somehow put the last two seasons behind him. As we saw in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, Wentz will frequently get his tight ends the ball, which is good news for Logan Thomas.

Thomas isn’t a top-tier tight end in fantasy football, but is something that can be effective inside the redzone. Then, there’s McLaurin, who somehow had 77 receptions (130 targets) for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns with Taylor Heinicke. If he can do that with Heinicke, then with Wentz it should be better. The key for Wentz will be to improve from his 62.4% completion percentage last season, and if that happens then it will only help Washington.