ESPN to have season-long fantasy basketball game for WNBA season

ESPN announced Tuesday that they will be launching ESPN’s Fantasy Women’s Basketball. This will be the first full-scale season-long fantasy game decided to a major women’s sport, per the World Wide Leader.

Fantasy users will get a chance to sign-up for the WNBA fantasy in early April, just weeks before the season begins on Friday, May 6. According to ESPN, this game will offer fans a fantasy game that gives them customizable settings for number of teams, scoring, rosters, and public and private leagues. Fans will get the same perks that come with every fantasy game on ESPN, which includes being to able to play on iOS or Android.

Before this announcement from ESPN , the only other way WNBA fans could play season-long fantasy was through Sports.Ws. And if you wanted to play daily fantasy, there’s been DraftKings and FanDuel. This addition by ESPN will only help grow the game of women’s hoops as more and more people are following the WNBA, which is going into its 26th season.