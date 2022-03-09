Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error leads to Real Madrid goal in Champions League second leg [VIDEO]

Paris Saint-Germain looked like it was primed to move on to the quarterfinal round of the Champions League after Kylian Mbappe’s goal gave the French side a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid on aggregate. All PSG needed to do was see out the second half at the Bernabeu.

Unfortunately, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made one careless pass in a bad part of the park to gift Real Madrid an easy goal and a path back in the game. Take a look.

BENZEMA PULLS ONE BACK.



Gianluigi Donnarumma won't want to watch that one back. pic.twitter.com/yibMd8qDRy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2022

Real Madrid still needs another goal to be on level terms in this round of 16 tie, but Karim Benzema’s finish off Donnarumma’s error has woken the Real Madrid crowd up. The Spanish side never looked like scoring until this moment, so this is truly a gift from PSG. We’ll see if the French side can hold on in a competition it is notorious for choking in, or if Real Madrid can pull off some more home magic.