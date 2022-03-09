 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error leads to Real Madrid goal in Champions League second leg [VIDEO]

The PSG goalkeeper gives Real Madrid life.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint Germain warming up during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 9, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain looked like it was primed to move on to the quarterfinal round of the Champions League after Kylian Mbappe’s goal gave the French side a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid on aggregate. All PSG needed to do was see out the second half at the Bernabeu.

Unfortunately, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made one careless pass in a bad part of the park to gift Real Madrid an easy goal and a path back in the game. Take a look.

Real Madrid still needs another goal to be on level terms in this round of 16 tie, but Karim Benzema’s finish off Donnarumma’s error has woken the Real Madrid crowd up. The Spanish side never looked like scoring until this moment, so this is truly a gift from PSG. We’ll see if the French side can hold on in a competition it is notorious for choking in, or if Real Madrid can pull off some more home magic.

