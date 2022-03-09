 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Karim Benzema scores two quick goals to give Real Madrid lead over PSG in UCL second leg [VIDEO]

The veteran striker has pulled the contest back for the Spanish club.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 5, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It looked like Real Madrid was done and dusted in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, with just one half left for the Spanish side to do something at home down 2-0 on aggregate. The La Liga titans have done more than something; they’ve taken the lead behind a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

After being gifted a goal on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error, Real Madrid seemingly woke up and started to attack more. Behind a pumped-up crowd at the Bernabeu, Benzema found two quick goals to give the home side a 3-2 lead on aggregate. Here’s how it happened, starting with the first of the two goals. It was Benzema’s second of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, PSG was caught napping and Benzema found an opening in the defense. All of a sudden, the entire match and tie changed.

We’ll see if PSG can come back in this game, but this could be yet another monumental collapse for the French side in Europe’s top club competition.

