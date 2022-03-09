Karim Benzema scores two quick goals to give Real Madrid lead over PSG in UCL second leg [VIDEO]

It looked like Real Madrid was done and dusted in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, with just one half left for the Spanish side to do something at home down 2-0 on aggregate. The La Liga titans have done more than something; they’ve taken the lead behind a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

After being gifted a goal on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error, Real Madrid seemingly woke up and started to attack more. Behind a pumped-up crowd at the Bernabeu, Benzema found two quick goals to give the home side a 3-2 lead on aggregate. Here’s how it happened, starting with the first of the two goals. It was Benzema’s second of the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, PSG was caught napping and Benzema found an opening in the defense. All of a sudden, the entire match and tie changed.

KARIM BENZEMA MAKES HISTORY WITH A HAT-TRICK!



Real lead and Benzema is now the third top scorer in Real history, tied with the great Alfredo Di Stefano.

We’ll see if PSG can come back in this game, but this could be yet another monumental collapse for the French side in Europe’s top club competition.