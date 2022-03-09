Karim Benzema scores two quick goals to give Real Madrid lead over PSG in UCL second leg [VIDEO]

It looked like Real Madrid was done and dusted in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, with just one half left for the Spanish side to do something at home down 2-0 on aggregate. The La Liga titans have done more than something; they’ve taken the lead behind a Karim Benzema hat-trick.
After being gifted a goal on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error, Real Madrid seemingly woke up and started to attack more. Behind a pumped-up crowd at the Bernabeu, Benzema found two quick goals to give the home side a 3-2 lead on aggregate. Here’s how it happened, starting with the first of the two goals. It was Benzema’s second of the game.
¡Goooooooooool del Real Madrid! ⚽— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) March 9, 2022
Karim Benzema le pega con todo y gracias a un desvío empata la eliminatoria. @realmadrid 2(2)-(2)1 @PSG_espanol#TuChampions | #RealMadrid | #PSG
¡EN VIVO!
TUDN y @univision
: https://t.co/Ges0kaHWOD pic.twitter.com/kgJwId3GKs
On the ensuing kickoff, PSG was caught napping and Benzema found an opening in the defense. All of a sudden, the entire match and tie changed.
KARIM BENZEMA MAKES HISTORY WITH A HAT-TRICK!— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2022
Real lead and Benzema is now the third top scorer in Real history, tied with the great Alfredo Di Stefano. pic.twitter.com/DlXbmPRXGT
We’ll see if PSG can come back in this game, but this could be yet another monumental collapse for the French side in Europe’s top club competition.