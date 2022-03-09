Buddy Boeheim suspended for Syracuse vs. Duke due to punch thrown against FSU

“Buddy” Boeheim will not be taking the court for the Syracuse Orange against the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the ACC tournament. On Wednesday, Syracuse took on the Florida State Seminoles and Boeheim got mixed up with Seminoles player Wyatt Wilkes. From his actions in the video, he has received a one-game suspension which will cause him to miss Thursday’s game in the quarterfinals.

It appeared that Boeheim punched Wilkes in the stomach. It’s hard to know exactly what spurred the move by Boeheim. The incident occurred after the Orange made a basket that pushed them to a 25-10 lead over the Seminoles with 10:17 left in the half. This is the third meeting this season between these two teams so there may be some bad blood that we don’t know about.

While no foul was called on the play, the ACC was able to go back and look at the play and hand down a suspension if they felt the need. That has resulted in the one-game suspension for Boeheim. His presence will be missed on Thursday as Boeheim led the Orange in scoring this season and was a member of the All-ACC first-team. He would go onto score 11 points in the victory over the Seminoles.